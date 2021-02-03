ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US crude stockpiles fall, gasoline inventories surge: EIA

  • Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for US futures fell by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.
  • US gasoline stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to 252.2 million barrels, the EIA said,
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

US crude oil stockpiles fell while gasoline inventories jumped last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 994,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 29 to 475.7 million barrels, their lowest since March. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 446,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for US futures fell by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

US gasoline stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to 252.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.?

Prices across the energy complex dipped slightly after the report. US crude futures were still up on the day, rising 1.8% to $55.76 a barrel, while Brent rose 1.8% to $58.47 a barrel. Oil prices are sitting near 11-month highs on anticipation of economic recovery and as crude-producing nations constrain supply.

US gasoline futures also pared gains after the data, but was last trading 1.7% higher on the day at $1.6432 a gallon.

Refinery crude runs fell by 80,000 barrels per day last week, as utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points, the EIA said.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 9,000 barrels in the week to 162.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 429,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose by 1.3 million bpd, data showed.

EIA US crude oil Crude inventories

US crude stockpiles fall, gasoline inventories surge: EIA

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters