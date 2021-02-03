Markets
Egypt's GASC receives offers in vegetable oils tender
03 Feb 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Wednesday received a lowest offer of $1094.00 a tonne for 30,000 tonnes of soyoil, traders said.
GASC also received a lowest offer of $1,325.50 per tonne for 12,000 tonnes of sunflower, traders added.
