Pakistan
Pakistan believes in interfaith harmony: Ashrafi
- He rejected the propaganda against Pakistan of forced conversions.
03 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said Pakistan believes in interfaith harmony and the situation in this regard is far better when compared with other countries.
Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights as per the constitution.
He rejected the propaganda against Pakistan of forced conversions.
