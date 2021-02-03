South Africa’s T20I squad arrives in Pakistan

South Africa’s Twenty20 International (T20I) squad has arrived in Lahore ahead of three-match series against Pakistan.

The Proteas will be allowed to train after clearing their COVID-19 tests, which will be carried out at the hotel.

The squad will be captained for the first time by Heinrich Klaasen, with uncapped seamer Okuhle Cele, wicketkeeper Ryan Rickleton and batsman Jacques Snyman all included.

The squad along with the officials will enter the bio-secure bubble from today (Wednesday), the players taking part in the Test series will join the bubble at the end of the second Test that starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 4.

The two sides will feature in a three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 11, 13 and 14.

Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.