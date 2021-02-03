ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

  • The court approved former president's bail after reviewing the report of the medical board in the case
  • Accountability court had indicted Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in mega money laundering reference worth billions of rupees
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Feb 2021

(Karachi) The Islamabad High Court has approved the bail of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in the suspicious transactions case, which is a part of the fake accounts case. NAB has accused Zardari of carrying out suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion.

As per details, Zardari, who is being investigated in different corruption and money laundering cases, had filed for bail on medical grounds. The court approved his bail after reviewing the report of the medical board in the case.

During proceedings, the NAB prosecutor was asked if he trusted the board’s report. The prosecutor failed, however, to give a clear answer.

Earlier, the accountability court had indicted Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in mega money laundering reference. The court had rejected Asif Ali Zardari’s plea seeking acquittal in mega money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply references.

The court had directed to indict the PPP leader in all three references. The ex-president cannot be acquitted in fake bank accounts case, the court stated.

In December 2019, former president Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

The charges in the latest case centre around allegations Zardari laundered vast sums of money through suspect bank accounts and companies.

