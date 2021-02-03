World
UK's Hancock says confident South African variant can be contained
LONDON: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was confident that measures being taken in affected parts of the country to contain the spread of the South African variant would be successful.
"I'm confident that it can be," he told LBC radio on Wednesday, when asked about whether the variant could be contained.
