ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,021 Increased By ▲ 29.7 (0.6%)
BR30 26,030 Increased By ▲ 85.85 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,922 Increased By ▲ 341.79 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,555 Increased By ▲ 156.48 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Australian shares higher on central bank's upbeat economic outlook

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading nearly flat at 13,040.11, even after data showed the island nation's fourth-quarter jobless rate dropped to 4.9%, beating analyst forecasts.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, as financials led gains boosted by the central bank's upbeat economic outlook, while investors awaited a speech by its governor Philip Lowe later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 6,815.1 by 2350 GMT, though gains were limited by losses in heavyweight miners.

Sentiment was also lifted after all three major US stock indexes ended higher for a second straight session, with tech giants Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet advancing ahead of their results and as optimism grew over progress on a US coronavirus aid package.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) chief Lowe is set to present a speech in Canberra at 0130 GMT, outlining the bank's policy settings for the upcoming year, a day after the RBA held its cash rate and said it would expand its quantitative easing programme.

The RBA is also slated to release its updated economic forecasts on Friday, when Lowe and senior officials appear before a parliamentary economics committee.

Financials climbed as much as 1.7% to their highest since March last year, extending gains from the previous session following the RBA's upbeat outlook for the economy on Tuesday. The 'Big Four' banks gained between 1.7% and 2%.

Woodside Petroleum led gains among energy stocks , as oil prices hit their highest in a year on supply cuts.

On the flip side, tumbling iron ore prices on weak Chinese demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays saw miners give up 1.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading nearly flat at 13,040.11, even after data showed the island nation's fourth-quarter jobless rate dropped to 4.9%, beating analyst forecasts.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's employment and inflation mandates are now looking more achievable, with the economy better placed to weather headwinds than previously feared, analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Australian shares ANZ Bank New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index RBA Reserve Bank of New Zealand's employment and inflation

Financials lift Australian shares higher on central bank's upbeat economic outlook

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters