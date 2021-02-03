ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,018 Increased By ▲ 26.8 (0.54%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By ▲ 54.16 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,905 Increased By ▲ 324.76 (0.7%)
KSE30 19,548 Increased By ▲ 149.44 (0.77%)
Shanghai copper hits 8-week low on demand woes ahead of China holiday

  • China will celebrate its Lunar New Year holiday during Feb. 11-17, when metals demand usually dip as business activities slow.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

HANOI: Copper prices in Shanghai hit their lowest in eight weeks on Wednesday, while prices also fell in London, dragged down by demand concerns ahead of a major holiday in top consumer China.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 1.2% to 56,920 yuan ($8,813.60) a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 9, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.4% to $7,743 a tonne by 0320 GMT.

China will celebrate its Lunar New Year holiday during Feb. 11-17, when metals demand usually dip as business activities slow.

Meanwhile, a recent coronavirus outbreak in China has dampened the country's economic activities in January, dragging factory output and service activities growth to multi-month lows.

LME nickel dropped 0.4% to $17,625 a tonne, lead declined 0.4% to $2,008.50 a tonne while ShFE nickel dropped 1.7% to 129,700 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin shed 2.4% to 164,440 yuan a tonne.

