Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Kashmir cause is just and Pakistan will not let anyone take away the region from the Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar on Kashmir in Islamabad on Wednesday, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to extend full support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He maintained Pakistan's ultimate objective remains the resolution of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN Security Council resolutions through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

The foreign minister also appreciated the increasing international denunciation of India's brutal campaign in IIOJK. "There is still a lot to be done for the resolution of Kashmir dispute which is a pre requisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia," Qureshi highlighted.

He pointed out that India wanted to change the demographic structure of the territory in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the international law. "India has already issued over 1.8 million bogus domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris to settle them in the IIOJ&K to undermine the plebiscite," the FM stated.

He said, "The Hindutva ideology is not only a threat to the Kashmiris but to India's own nationals as well particularly Muslims." The world has witnessed rise of racism, fascism, religious hatred and intolerance in India, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan stands for peace. He said the world should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan will continue to expose the true face of India before the world. He said we have provided irrefutable evidence regarding Indian involvement in acts of terrorism inside Pakistan.