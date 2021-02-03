COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

The coronavirus vaccination drive began on Wednesday across the country in which the government aims to administer the vaccine to over one million healthcare workers in the first phase.

Health workers were administered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine at a special ceremony at the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad. In a tweet, Minister for Planning Asad Umar congratulated the NCOC team for preparing and managing the campaign.

"All units of Pakistan are starting corona vaccination at the same time. One flag, one, anthem, one nation. Every language-speaking, every believing citizen has equal rights. Whenever we are united in this way, we succeed," Umar tweeted.

Separate ceremonies were simultaneously held in all the provinces and the federating units where healthcare workers were vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Dr Rana Imran Sikander head of the coronavirus ward at PIMS became the first person to receive coronavirus vaccination in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.