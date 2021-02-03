World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,705
03 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,705 to 2,237,790, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 975 to 58,956, the tally showed.
