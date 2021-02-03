ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Thailand reports 795 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday reported 795 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 21,249.

No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths overall.

