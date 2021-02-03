US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

The United States has expressed its alarm over Pakistan's Supreme Court's (SC) order to shift Omar Sheikh, the prime accused in the killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl, from a death cell to a government rest house.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said that the US remains deeply concerned by developments in the cases of those involved in Pearl’s kidnapping and murder, DAWN reported. "We are alarmed by the recent order to move Sheikh and his co-conspirators from prison," the official said.

The spokesperson further said that the top court’s decisions represent an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan. However, the official also appreciated Pakistan's efforts to ensure that those involved in the murder were held accountable for their actions.

The official urged the Pakistani government to continue its effort to keep Sheikh and other suspects in custody. “We expect the Pakistani government to expeditiously review its legal options to ensure justice is served and Sheikh and his co-conspirators are not released,” the US official said.

On Tuesday, the SC had ordered that Sheikh be shifted from his death cell to a state rest house. The SC has said that his family may also stay with him from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The top court has also ordered not to provide Sheikh with mobile or internet facility.

The government has been directed to arrange Sheikh's shifting from the jail within a couple of days.