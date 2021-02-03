ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
ASC 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.92%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
AVN 104.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.11%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.26%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.34%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.05%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
HASCOL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.91%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
KAPCO 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
MLCF 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PRL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.08%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
TRG 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
UNITY 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 35.4 (0.71%)
BR30 26,120 Increased By ▲ 176.09 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,954 Increased By ▲ 373.53 (0.8%)
KSE30 19,574 Increased By ▲ 175.59 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

  • A spokesperson for the US State Department said that the US remains deeply concerned by developments in the cases of those involved in Pearl’s kidnapping and murder.
  • The official urged the Pakistani government to continue its effort to keep Sheikh and other suspects in custody.
Aisha Mahmood 03 Feb 2021

The United States has expressed its alarm over Pakistan's Supreme Court's (SC) order to shift Omar Sheikh, the prime accused in the killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl, from a death cell to a government rest house.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said that the US remains deeply concerned by developments in the cases of those involved in Pearl’s kidnapping and murder, DAWN reported. "We are alarmed by the recent order to move Sheikh and his co-conspirators from prison," the official said.

The spokesperson further said that the top court’s decisions represent an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan. However, the official also appreciated Pakistan's efforts to ensure that those involved in the murder were held accountable for their actions.

The official urged the Pakistani government to continue its effort to keep Sheikh and other suspects in custody. “We expect the Pakistani government to expeditiously review its legal options to ensure justice is served and Sheikh and his co-conspirators are not released,” the US official said.

On Tuesday, the SC had ordered that Sheikh be shifted from his death cell to a state rest house. The SC has said that his family may also stay with him from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The top court has also ordered not to provide Sheikh with mobile or internet facility.

The government has been directed to arrange Sheikh's shifting from the jail within a couple of days.

Pakistan US Supreme Court Daniel pearl murder case Daniel Pearl Omer Sheikh release ordered prime suspect rest house

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters