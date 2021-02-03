ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Revamping of Pakistan Post Logistics Business on PPP mode approved

Naveed Butt 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Board of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) approved the up gradation/revamping of the Pakistan Post Logistics Business on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The 6th Executive Committee of the Board of PPPA Tuesday gave approval to the Project Development Fund Support for Pakistan Post’s “Up gradation/revamping of Pakistan Post Logistics Business on PPP mode” in it its meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Executive Committee of Board meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Secretary Finance, CEO PPPA Authority Maik Ahmad Khan, Member Private Sector Development Asim Saeed, and senior officials from government and private agencies. .

Executive Committee of the Board of PPPA reviewed the current status and progress on the various projects under the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) mode.

The board also approved the hiring of consultants for operational readiness and hiring of consultants for financial matters of the P3A.

The board directed the PPPA to strictly follow PPRA rules and regulations in the hiring process of the consultants.

During the meeting, the board was given briefing on the role and functions of the PPP Authority, portfolio and financing gaps.

It was informed that the P3A was currently reviewing 47 projects, initially engaged with implementation agencies for these projects, assisting them by evaluations concept proposals, financial screening, assistance in advisory services, and feasibility studies.

The CEO P3A clarified that under the progressive vision of the current government which has ended years of policy fragmentation, the Authority has a risk management, facilitation and financial advisory role for federal PPP projects and not a regulatory or executing/implementation role.

CEO PPPA Malik Ahmad informed that this project is expected to optimise current services of the Pakistan Post, offer innovative products and services and other revenue streams of supply chain and logistics management that cater to industry and corporate sector needs.

On the up gradation of Pakistan Post, the DCPC said that the better utilisation of the funds allocated for the purpose is the top priority of the government.

