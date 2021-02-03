ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Frontline health workers to be vaccinated today: Hyderabad DC

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro today visited the Divisional Covid Vaccination Center at Jamshoro and reviewed the situation of center; where after vaccination of frontline health workers of Hyderabad district against Coronavirus, the vaccination campaign against Covid19 would be inaugurated on February 3, 2021.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the concerned officers to perform their duties diligently so that the process of vaccination could be continued in a better manner. He further directed that special care must be taken for cleanliness in the center. On this occasion, he paid a detailed visit to the center and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made there.

Assistant medical superintendent LUMS, Dr. Shahid Junejo briefed DC Hyderabad that 19 counters have been set up in the center and waiting room has a seating capacity of 200 people with the vaccination capacity of 1900 people on a daily basis while two wards have also been established to inspect the side effects after vaccination.

He further informed that vaccination will be done under the Queue management system and NADRA registration system and added that availability of ambulances equipped with necessary medical facilities has also been ensured.

DHO Hyderabad Dr Muhammad Jumman, Focal Person Hyderabad Dr Imdad Channa, Focal Person Divisional Vaccination Center Jamshoro Dr Ghulam Qadir Dal, Focal Person District Jamshoro Dr Niaz Babbar and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

