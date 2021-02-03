ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Top Gulf markets up; Saudi index falls

Reuters 03 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Most major Gulf markets finished higher on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian shares, as increased optimism about economic stimulus and global recovery boosted investor sentiment.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 1.49%, building on Monday’s 2.3% gain as the markets remained buoyant ahead of Tuesday’s talks between US President Joe Biden and Republic Senators on a new COVID support bill.

The markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led the Gulf region’s gains for the second straight day, with both Abu Dhabi and Dubai shares firming about a percent.

The Abu Dhabi index put on 1.1%, driven by a 5% jump in Aldar Properties, while UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank added 1.2%.

Dubai’s main share index climbed 1%, buoyed by a 1.7% increase in its biggest lender Emirates NBD Bank, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties tacked on 2.1%.

The investor sentiment in Dubai got a further boost as the emirate is all set to start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot. The UAE is battling its biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

In Qatar, the index firmed 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 2.2%.

The Gulf state is planning to meet fixed income investors starting in mid-February, Reuters reported, citing two sources, ahead of a potential sale of international bonds.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index shed 0.4%, its third consecutive session of losses.

Index heavyweight Al-Rajhi Bank was the worst performer on the Saudi benchmark, declining 0.7%, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, slipped 1.3%.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund may raise $10 billion or more through a revolving loan, exceeding what it initially targeted, sources said, as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) seeks extra liquidity to fund its plans. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.4%, aided mainly by healthcare firm Cleopatra Hospital and real estate firm Palm Hill Development Co, which advanced 6% and 5%, respectively.

