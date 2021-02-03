Markets
LME official prices
03 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1965.50 1985.50 7827.00 2024.50 17807.00 24325.00 2548.50 1980.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1965.50 1985.50 7827.00 2024.50 17807.00 24325.00 2548.50 1980.00
3-months Buyer 1960.00 1982.50 7823.00 2035.50 17855.00 22984.00 2573.50 1980.50
3-months Seller 1960.00 1982.50 7823.00 2035.50 17855.00 22984.00 2573.50 1980.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22594.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22594.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
