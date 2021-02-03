ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
THE RUPEE: Marginal rise

BR Research 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee registered slight gains on Tuesday against US Dollar in both inter-bank and open markets. It also went up against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.10 and 160.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160.15 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 192.50 and 194 respectively. Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.50 and 42.65 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.15
Open Offer     Rs 160.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.10
Offer Rate     Rs 160.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following a slight increase in the buying interest, the greenback commenced trading on a positive note and kept on rising throughout the trading session. Consequently, the greenback gained 10 paisas and ended higher for buying and selling at Rs 160.30 and Rs 161.30 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the national currency witnessed a divergent trend in relation to the pound sterling. At the close, the British currency was bought and sold at Rs 218.15 and Rs 220.50 against Monday’s closing rate of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling) against last rate of Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

It closed at Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

