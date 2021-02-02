ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Britain agree to complete extradition treaty

  • The British High Commissioner said restoration of British and Virgin Airlines will help promote trade and tourism between the two countries.
PPI 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Britain have agreed to complete the extradition treaty between the two countries at the earliest.

The understanding to this effect came during the meeting of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and British High Commissioner Christian Turner here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad stressed on taking measures to ensure that the criminals do not find refuge anywhere. He said Britain's positive security advice about Pakistan has improved its image globally.

On this occasion, British High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's arrangements to fight Covid pandemic. He underlined the importance of enhancing trade between the two countries.

The British High Commissioner said restoration of British and Virgin Airlines will help promote trade and tourism between the two countries.

Pakistan Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Britain

Pakistan, Britain agree to complete extradition treaty

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters