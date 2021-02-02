Pakistan, Britain agree to complete extradition treaty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Britain have agreed to complete the extradition treaty between the two countries at the earliest.

The understanding to this effect came during the meeting of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and British High Commissioner Christian Turner here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad stressed on taking measures to ensure that the criminals do not find refuge anywhere. He said Britain's positive security advice about Pakistan has improved its image globally.

On this occasion, British High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's arrangements to fight Covid pandemic. He underlined the importance of enhancing trade between the two countries.

The British High Commissioner said restoration of British and Virgin Airlines will help promote trade and tourism between the two countries.