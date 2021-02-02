Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs450 per tola
- The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30.
02 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs450 on Tuesday and was sold at 112,850 against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs386 and was traded at Rs96,750 against its sale at Rs97,136 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 88,688 against Rs89,042.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1400 against it's sale at Rs1430 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs25.73 and was sold at Rs1200.27 against 1226.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$10 and was sold at US$1850 against its sale at Rs1860, the association added.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs450 per tola
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments