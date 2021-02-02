ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault, Daimler in talks to develop next generation large van

  • The pair could team up in some capacity to work on the next generation of Renault Master vans.
  • Demand for vans of all sizes has jumped amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fuelled by ecommerce deliveries as people have ordered more goods from home during lockdowns.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

PARIS: French carmaker Renault and Germany's Daimler are in talks to jointly develop at least one large van model, giving fresh impetus to a partnership that has lost steam, two sources close to the matter said.

Loss-making Renault, which is seeking new partnerships including in areas such as electric battery production as it works to slash costs and boost margins, has an alliance with the Mercedes-Benz maker that dates back to 2010.

But joint projects have tailed off over the years, partly because Daimler has cut back on purchases of Renault diesel motors, leading to questions over whether the partnership had a future.

The pair could team up in some capacity to work on the next generation of Renault Master vans, which are made at Renault's Batilly plant in northeastern France, the two sources with knowledge of the discussions said. They added that talks may yet lead nowhere and have not concluded.

Representatives of both Renault and Daimler declined to comment.

Demand for vans of all sizes has jumped amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fuelled by ecommerce deliveries as people have ordered more goods from home during lockdowns. The large Master van is well suited for urban last-mile deliveries.

Renault faces increased competition in the van segment.

Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG said last year that, as part an alliance they announced in 2019, they would collaborate on developing two vans.

And Stellantis NV , formed last month by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, will combine the van-making resources and manufacturing scale of the two companies.

Renault Daimler French carmaker next generation large van

Renault, Daimler in talks to develop next generation large van

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters