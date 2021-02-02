ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia says its delivery of Pfizer vaccines on track

  • The Pfizer vaccine is produced in Belgium and the European Commission said on Friday it had agreed a plan to control exports of vaccines from the European Union, including to Britain.
  • With the assurances of both the EU and Belgian Ambassadors, the COVID-19 immunisation plan is expected to proceed according to plan.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Tuesday it expects its COVID-19 vaccination plan to proceed as scheduled after the government received assurances from the EU and Belgian ambassadors about the delivery of Pfizer's vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is produced in Belgium and the European Commission said on Friday it had agreed a plan to control exports of vaccines from the European Union, including to Britain, arguing it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.

Malaysia's science minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, said Belgian ambassador Pascal Gregoire gave his assurance that the Southeast Asian nation's advanced purchase agreement with Pfizer will be fulfilled, upon Pfizer applying for export authorisation.

"With the assurances of both the EU and Belgian Ambassadors, the COVID-19 immunisation plan is expected to proceed according to plan," Khairy said in a statement.

Malaysia announced on Monday that it expected to receive the first batch of Pfizer's vaccine, jointly developed by the US drugmaker and German partner BioNTech, on Feb. 26.

In November, Malaysia announced it had agreed to buy 12.8 million doses of the vaccine, with the first one million doses scheduled for the first quarter of this year. Deliveries of 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses will follow in subsequent quarters.

Malaysia also signed a second deal with Pfizer to secure an additional 12.2 million doses of the vaccine, besides agreements to buy 18.4 million doses of other vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute and China's Sinovac.

European Commission BioNTech Pfizer vaccines Belgian ambassadors

Malaysia says its delivery of Pfizer vaccines on track

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters