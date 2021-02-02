Business & Finance
Tesla to recall 134,951 US vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the unusual recall request in a formal Jan. 13 letter to Tesla.
- The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues, including the loss of rearview/backup camera images.
02 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: Tesla Inc has agreed to recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail after US auto safety regulators sought the recall last month, according to a recall posted on a government website Tuesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the unusual recall request in a formal Jan. 13 letter to Tesla, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles pose a safety issue.
The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues, including the loss of rearview/backup camera images and windshield defogging and defrosting systems that "may decrease the driver's visibility in inclement weather."
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
Tesla to recall 134,951 US vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Read more stories
Comments