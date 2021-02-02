Over 0.5mn health workers registered for COVID-19 vaccination

At least 0.5million health workers from across Pakistan have registered themselves for the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination that is due to kick-off tomorrow (Wednesday).

The vaccination drive across Pakistan will start in the morning were health workers of 15 sensitive cities of the country will receive anti-coronavirus doses.

The staff of government, private and coronavirus isolation centres will also receive the dose of the vaccine in the first phase tomorrow.

The vaccination process will be completed before March 31, ARY News citing its sources reported.

Meanwhile, the registration process of the health workers is also underway and up to now over 0.5mn workers have registered themselves.

The process of dispatching the vaccine to all the provinces is underway with Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan having already been sent the vaccine by road.

The vaccine has been shifted from the EPI storage to Islamabad airport for its onward transportation to Sindh and Balochistan as well.