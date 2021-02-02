Ford to invest $1bn to upgrade South Africa operations

JOHANNESBURG: Ford Motor Co will invest $1.05 billion in its South African manufacturing operations including upgrades to expand the production of its Ranger pickup truck, the US automaker said on Tuesday.

The amount includes $683 million for technology upgrades and new facilities at its plant in Silverton, a suburb of Pretoria, and $365 million to upgrade tooling at major supplier factories.

The investments aims to increase Ford's installed capacity at the South African plant from 168,000 to 200,000 vehicles, the company said.