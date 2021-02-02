Business & Finance
Ford to invest $1bn to upgrade South Africa operations
- The amount includes $683 million for technology upgrades and new facilities at its plant in Silverton, a suburb of Pretoria, and $365 million to upgrade tooling at major supplier factories.
02 Feb 2021
JOHANNESBURG: Ford Motor Co will invest $1.05 billion in its South African manufacturing operations including upgrades to expand the production of its Ranger pickup truck, the US automaker said on Tuesday.
The amount includes $683 million for technology upgrades and new facilities at its plant in Silverton, a suburb of Pretoria, and $365 million to upgrade tooling at major supplier factories.
The investments aims to increase Ford's installed capacity at the South African plant from 168,000 to 200,000 vehicles, the company said.
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
Ford to invest $1bn to upgrade South Africa operations
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Read more stories
Comments