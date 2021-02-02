World
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Dubai is already inoculating residents, free of charge, with the Pfizer-BioNTech.
Updated 02 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Dubai will start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the state media office said, after receiving its first shipment from India.
Dubai is already inoculating residents, free of charge, with the Pfizer-BioNTech and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) developed vaccines.
