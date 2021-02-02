European stocks advance at open

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets rebounded at the open Tuesday, extending a global rally after earlier gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies gained 0.4 percent to 6,491.37 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.8 percent to 13,731.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 1.2 percent at 5,529.30.