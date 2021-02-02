World
Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, US to restore relationship
- Yang, the highest ranking Chinese leader to speak on China-US relations since the Biden administration took office.
02 Feb 2021
BEIJING: Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi called on Tuesday for China and the United States to restore their relationship to a predictable and constructive track of development.
Yang, the highest ranking Chinese leader to speak on China-US relations since the Biden administration took office, spoke at an online forum organised by the National Committee on US-China Relations on Tuesday morning Beijing time, Monday night Eastern Standard Time.
