No cocoa bean exports from Indonesia's Lampung in Jan
02 Feb 2021
BANDAR LAMPUNG: Indonesia's province of Lampung on Sumatra island did not export any cocoa beans in January, local trade office data showed.
The province also did not export any cocoa beans in the same month last year. Lampung is a minor cocoa producer in Indonesia, but the beans are normally high-quality fermented.
The local trade office often revises shipment figures as more data becomes available.
