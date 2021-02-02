ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.28 (0.79%)
BR30 25,943 Increased By ▲ 246.8 (0.96%)
KSE100 46,583 Increased By ▲ 334.92 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,406 Increased By ▲ 198.31 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore hits near 2-month low on weak China pre-holiday demand

  • As iron ore demand dips, portside inventory in China rose for a third straight week to 126.20 million tonnes as of Jan. 29, SteelHome data showed.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Iron ore futures fell to their lowest in nearly two months on Tuesday, as market participants turned cautious ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday beginning on Feb. 11 in top steel producer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange slumped as much as 3.4% to 955.50 yuan ($147.89) a tonne, its weakest since Dec. 10.

The steelmaking ingredient's March contract on the Singapore Exchange tumbled as much as 6% to $142 a tonne, also its lowest since Dec. 10, though it quickly recovered to $148.40 by 0338 GMT.

"As things stand, we estimate $150 iron ore as the approximate average breakeven for Chinese steel production, which is where prices are right now," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

"With the various travel restrictions in Hebei and the impending Spring Festival, the market is naturally seeing some weakness in demand," he added, referring to China's top steelmaking province, where new clusters of COVID-19 cases have been detected.

Aside from the market's weak pre-holiday risk appetite, prices of steel products and inputs have come under pressure due to falling steel profit margins in China.

Iron ore prices are likely to stick close to $150 before a clearer picture on Chinese demand emerges after the holiday, Lee said.

Spot iron ore in China traded at $158 a tonne on Monday, the weakest since Dec. 15, based on SteelHome consultancy data.

As iron ore demand dips, portside inventory in China rose for a third straight week to 126.20 million tonnes as of Jan. 29, SteelHome data showed.

Mirroring the trend in spot markets, steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange extended declines, with rebar down 1.7%, while hot-rolled coil dropped 1.3%. Stainless steel lost 1%.

Dalian coking coal slumped 1.5% while coke slid 1.9%.

OCBC Bank Howie Lee iron ore steelmaking SteelHome consultancy data

Iron ore hits near 2-month low on weak China pre-holiday demand

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters