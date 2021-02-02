World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,114
02 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,114 to 2,228,085, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 861 to 57,981, the tally showed.
