ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.26%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.15%)
EPCL 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.65%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.62%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.95%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.99%)
PRL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.58%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.78 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.18%)
TRG 124.72 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.61%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,997 Increased By ▲ 44.85 (0.91%)
BR30 26,028 Increased By ▲ 331.96 (1.29%)
KSE100 46,558 Increased By ▲ 309.93 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,397 Increased By ▲ 189.23 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Langer says reports of player discontent a 'wake-up call'

  • Langer said on the Cricket Et Cetera podcast that he hoped his players would talk to him about issues.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Australia's national cricket coach Justin Langer said media reports that his coaching style had caused discontent in the dressing room will serve as a "wake-up call".

The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week that Langer's style had worn thin with players, with an unnamed source saying senior members of the squad were frustrated by the atmosphere among the group.

"I'm not going to ignore this ... absolutely, it's a wake-up call," Langer, whose team were beaten 2-1 by India in their test series last month, told ESPN cricinfo.

"Whenever I finish this coaching career I hope I'm still calling myself a novice ... I'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months.

"My greatest mentors in life are the people who told me the truth and were toughest on me ... I've always needed that honest feedback. I might not enjoy it at the time, but it's so, so valuable."

Langer said on the Cricket Et Cetera podcast that he hoped his players would talk to him about issues.

"Do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah ... I'm not perfect, that's for sure, but I'm pretty good at some of the things I do... I would rather they came straight to me, that's the Australian way... let's talk through it and work things out."

Justin Langer ESPN cricinfo Cricket Et Cetera

Langer says reports of player discontent a 'wake-up call'

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters