ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 102.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
DGKC 117.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.22%)
EPCL 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.63%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.41%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.07 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.95%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.69%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.34%)
TRG 124.04 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.06%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.81%)
BR30 25,989 Increased By ▲ 293.09 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,537 Increased By ▲ 288.84 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,383 Increased By ▲ 174.84 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia's January oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.16mn bpd

  • Starting from February, Russia is due to raise its oil output by another 65,000 bpd.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.16 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 10.04 million bpd in December, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Tuesday.

The increase has been broadly in accordance with the plans of a group of leading oil producers, known as OPEC+, to ease curbs on oil production introduced last year to cushion the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil and gas condensate production in Russia stood at 42.96 million tonnes for January, compared with 42.46 million tonnes in December, the news agency reported.

That was in line with source-based Reuters report on Monday. Reuters uses barrel/tonne ratio of 7.33.

Production data includes gas condensate, a type of light oil. Russia does not report the condensate output separately.

The OPEC+ producer group's global deal excludes condensate, some 700,000-800,000 bpd of which Russia pumps on average.

The increase of 120,000 bpd from December was slightly less than the 125,000 bpd which Russia was expected to raise as part of OPEC+ agreements to curb the cuts.

Starting from February, Russia is due to raise its oil output by another 65,000 bpd.

Interfax also reported that Russia's oil exports outside former Soviet Union declined last month to 17.42 million tonnes (4.12 million bpd).

Oil output at OPEC has risen for a seventh month in January, a Reuters survey found, after the group and allies agreed to ease record supply curbs further, although an involuntary drop in Nigerian exports limited the increase.

The 13-member OPEC is pumping 25.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, the survey found, up 160,000 bpd from December and an increase from the three-decade low reached in June.

OPEC+ GAS Oil news agency Interfax. Russian oil and gas

Russia's January oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.16mn bpd

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters