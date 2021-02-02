ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.48%)
AVN 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.15%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.81%)
HUBC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.95%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
JSCL 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.61%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.86%)
PPL 93.17 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.06%)
PRL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.83%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.79 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.2%)
TRG 123.97 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1%)
UNITY 36.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,996 Increased By ▲ 43.63 (0.88%)
BR30 26,007 Increased By ▲ 311.56 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,535 Increased By ▲ 286.32 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,383 Increased By ▲ 174.51 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Exxon creates unit to commercialize carbon-reduction technology

  • The move comes as Exxon looks to burnish its environmental credentials as it engages in a proxy fight with hedge fund Engine.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Exxon Mobil Corp has created a division to commercialize its technology that helps reduce carbon emissions, as the US oil major looks to step up efforts against climate change amid rising pressure from investors and activists.

The move comes as Exxon looks to burnish its environmental credentials as it engages in a proxy fight with hedge fund Engine No. 1, which is attempting to appoint candidates on the oil company's board and push toward a more renewables-focused future.

Exxon said its Low Carbon Solutions would initially focus on carbon capture and storage and directly compete with Occidental Petroleum Corp's Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which is looking to develop the largest ever facility to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

The oil major said it would invest $3 billion on lower emission solutions through 2025, by which time it plans to reduce the intensity of its oilfield greenhouse gas emissions by 15%-20% from 2016 levels.

ExxonMobil Corp Low Carbon Solutions emission solutions oil major

Exxon creates unit to commercialize carbon-reduction technology

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters