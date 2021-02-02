ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

  • The SC said Omar Sheikh's family may also stay with him from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
  • The SC has ordered not to provide him with mobile and internet facility.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Feb 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) ordered on Tuesday to shift Omar Sheikh, the prime suspect in Daniel Pearl murder case from a death cell to a state rest house.

The SC ordered that all detainees in the case should be brought to a common barrack of jail for two days. After it, they should be kept at a government rest house.

The SC said that Sheikh's family may also stay with him from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The top court has also ordered not to provide Sheikh with mobile or internet facility.

On Monday, the SC had halted the release of Sheikh and others for 24 hours. They were expected to be released today. The SC was hearing the Sindh government's review petition against the acquittal of the accused.

However, the SC instructed the Sindh government to suspend the release orders. The top court also restricted the Sindh government from issuing any extension in the detention orders of the accused.

On January 28, SC had ordered the release of Sheikh by extending the benefit of doubt as well as other co-accused if they were not wanted in any other case. However, the Sindh government moved a review petition challenging the verdict. The federal government and the parents of the deceased also announced that they would move similar review petitions soon.

