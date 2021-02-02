ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 102.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
DGKC 117.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.22%)
EPCL 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.63%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.41%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.07 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.95%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.69%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.34%)
TRG 124.04 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.06%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.81%)
BR30 25,989 Increased By ▲ 293.09 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,537 Increased By ▲ 288.84 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,383 Increased By ▲ 174.84 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan to extend virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics

  • But public opinion remains opposed, with around 80 percent of Japanese polled backing a further postponement or outright cancellation.
AFP 02 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japan's government is set to approve a month-long extension of its coronavirus state of emergency on Tuesday, less than six months before the pandemic-postponed Olympic Games open in Tokyo.

An official announcement is expected later in the day, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga scheduled to hold an evening press conference.

The extension has been widely trailed by local media and officials, with government spokesman Katsunobu Kato telling reporters Tuesday morning that "it is our understanding that continued vigilance is warranted for a while".

Eleven of Japan's prefectures, including the greater Tokyo area, are currently under a state of emergency that runs until February 7.

The month-long extension is expected to apply to all but one of the regions currently affected, and comes despite a dip in new infections.

Japan's virus emergency is significantly looser than the lockdowns seen elsewhere in the world, and primarily calls for increased teleworking and the closure of bars and restaurants from 8pm.

Legislation currently working its way through parliament would add enforcement measures including fines for businesses that do not close early.

The government was initially reluctant to impose the emergency, waiting until after the new year, despite an uptick in cases in December.

It initially covered just the greater Tokyo area, but was expanded about a week after it was first announced as infections spiked in several parts of the country.

Japan's coronavirus outbreak has been comparatively small nationwide, with just over 5,700 deaths overall.

But the country's healthcare system has become increasingly overburdened, and public support for both the initial imposition of the emergency, and Tuesday's extension, is strong.

Suga's government has seen approval ratings plummet over its handling of the country's third wave of infection, which has increased doubts about the prospects for this summer's postponed Olympics.

Japan's government, organisers and Olympic officials all insist the Games will go ahead this summer, and extensive virus countermeasures are being developed to keep the event safe.

But public opinion remains opposed, with around 80 percent of Japanese polled backing a further postponement or outright cancellation.

Japan has tightened border restrictions during the state of emergency, ending exemptions for athletes.

That has forced the cancellation and postponement of some sports events, including the first Olympic test event of 2021 -- an artistic swimming qualifier that had been scheduled for March.

Olympic Games Katsunobu Kato Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Japan's government

Japan to extend virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters