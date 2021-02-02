ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.66 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DGKC 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.4%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
FFBL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.14%)
HASCOL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.31%)
HUBC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.21%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
KAPCO 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PRL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.76%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
TRG 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.7%)
UNITY 36.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 11.24 (0.23%)
BR30 25,879 Increased By ▲ 183.5 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,329 Increased By ▲ 80.49 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,273 Increased By ▲ 65.31 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google to pay $2.5m to disadvantaged females and Asian applicants

  • The US Department of Labor find that hiring and pay variations at Google deprived female and Asian applicants for Google engineering positions.
BR Web Desk 02 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Google has agreed to pay $2.5 million to 5,500 disadvantaged female engineers and overlooked Asian job applicants who have been affected by pay and hiring discrimination at Google.

According to the US Department of Labor, hiring and pay differences were evident for disadvantaged females and Asian applicants for Google's engineering positions.

These alleged disparities were a major cause of concern at Google's offices in Kirkland, Washington, and Mountain View, Seattle.

The company will also give $1,353,052 in pay and interest to 2,565 female engineers, and $1,232,000 to 1,757 female engineering and 1,219 Asian engineering applicants, who were not hired for Google's engineering positions, as part of the settlement.

Pay discrimination has been a systemic problem at Google with years of on-going conflict between Google workers and management.

However, in a recent statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson explained the company's stance by saying that “we believe everyone should be paid based upon the work they do, not who they are, and invest heavily to make our hiring and compensation processes fair and unbiased."

Although Google is ready to make amends by effectively resolving its workers' concerns, it is important to observe how the tech giant's human resource policies will evolve in the future to deal with issues of discrimination.

Google labor Tech giants hiring Pay labor issues technology sector violation of labor laws Engineering wage discrimination US Department of Labor human resource

Google to pay $2.5m to disadvantaged females and Asian applicants

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters