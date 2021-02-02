Google to pay $2.5m to disadvantaged females and Asian applicants

Google has agreed to pay $2.5 million to 5,500 disadvantaged female engineers and overlooked Asian job applicants who have been affected by pay and hiring discrimination at Google.

According to the US Department of Labor, hiring and pay differences were evident for disadvantaged females and Asian applicants for Google's engineering positions.

These alleged disparities were a major cause of concern at Google's offices in Kirkland, Washington, and Mountain View, Seattle.

The company will also give $1,353,052 in pay and interest to 2,565 female engineers, and $1,232,000 to 1,757 female engineering and 1,219 Asian engineering applicants, who were not hired for Google's engineering positions, as part of the settlement.

Pay discrimination has been a systemic problem at Google with years of on-going conflict between Google workers and management.

However, in a recent statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson explained the company's stance by saying that “we believe everyone should be paid based upon the work they do, not who they are, and invest heavily to make our hiring and compensation processes fair and unbiased."

Although Google is ready to make amends by effectively resolving its workers' concerns, it is important to observe how the tech giant's human resource policies will evolve in the future to deal with issues of discrimination.