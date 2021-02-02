Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consume Price Index (CPI) has recorded an increase of 5.7 percent on year-on-year basis in January 2021 as compared to an increase of eight percent in the previous month and 14.6 percent in January 2020.

According to the CPI data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) the reduction in the prices of some vegetables, eggs and chicken helped bring down the CPI.

The data further noted that on month-on-month basis, the CPI decreased by 0.2 percent in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of two percent in January 2020.

The National Consumer Price Index for January 2021 is decreased by 0.21 percent over December 2020 and increased by 5.65 percent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. January 2020.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 5.03 percent on year-on-year basis in January 2021 as compared to an increase of seven percent in the previous month and 13.4 percent in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.2 percent in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7 percent in January 2020.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 6.6 percent on year-on-year basis in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.5 percent in the previous month and 16.3 percent in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.3 percent in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 1.2 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.4 percent in January 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index inflation on YoY increased by 7.7 percent in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.1 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 18.3 percent in January 2020.

On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.8 percent in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 2.7 percent a month earlier and an increase of 0.5 percent in January 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 6.4 percent in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.7 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 15.4 percent in January 2020.

The WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.5 percent in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 1.8 percent in corresponding month i.e. January 2020.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased by 5.4 percent on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.6 percent in the previous month and 7.9 percent in January, 2020.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9 percent in January, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.4 percent in previous month, and an increase of 1.1 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.8 percent on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7 percent in the previous month and 9.0 percent in January, 2020.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1 percent in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5 percent in previous month, and an increase of 1.0 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased by 5.7 percent on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to 6.2 percent in the previous month and by 10.3 percent in January, 2020.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0 percent in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.2 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased by 8.1 percent on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to 8.8 percent in the previous month and by 12.7 percent in January, 2020.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2 percent in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

The month-on-month basis main contributors which varied from previous month and contributed in urban CPI among food are sugar (14.76 percent), mustard oil (10.18 percent), wheat (8.17 percent), vegetable ghee (6.06 percent), fruits (5.39 percent), cooking oil (3.28 percent), milk fresh (2.46 percent), moong (2.02 percent) and fish (1.64 percent), and decreased among potatoes (33.57 percent), tomatoes (30.03 percent), chicken (28.48 percent), onions (24.87 percent), eggs (15.39 percent), vegetables (10.14 percent) and condiments and spices (7.54 percent).

Among non-food which increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (13.86 percent), motor fuel (4.33 percent), dental services (2.23 percent) and personal effects n.e.c. (1.74 percent) and which decreased are electricity charges (0.53 percent).

On year-on-year, top few commodities which varied from previous year and contributed urban CPI among food are condiments and spices (27.22 percent), sugar (25.95 percent), wheat products (24.53 percent), mustard oil (23.25 percent), vegetable ghee (21.7 percent), eggs (21.7 percent), butter (21.4percent), beans (20.06 percent), wheat (19.24 percent), milk (14.21 percent), and cooking oil (13.69 percent), and which decreased tomatoes (32.16 percent), onions (30.41 percent), vegetables (26.03 percent), gram (11.95 percent), fish (7.67 percent), fruits (6.2 percent), besan (5.71percent), potatoes (4.59 percent) and gram whole (3.66 percent), and non-food which increased include personal effects n.e.c. (17.57 percent), doctor clinic fee (14.36 percent), cleaning and laundering (13.06 percent), cotton cloth (12.59 percent), woolen cloth (9.93percent) and hosiery (9.87 percent), and decreased in liquefied hydrocarbons (12.05 percent), motor fuel (6.62 percent), and electricity (4.38percent).

On month-on-month basis top commodities which varied from previous month and contributed in rural CPI among food items are sugar (14.26 percent), mustard oil (7 percent), cooking oil (6.22 percent), wheat (5.88 percent), vegetable ghee (5.62 percent), wheat flour (4.21 percent), fruits (3.75 percent), butter (2.93 percent), moong (2.74 percent), gram whole (2.31 percent), and maash (1.85 percent) and which decreased are potatoes (36.1 percent), tomatoes (32.77percent), chicken (26.47 percent), onions (25.99 percent), vegetables (13.32 percent), eggs (9.27 percent), condiments and spices (7.96 percent), and masoor (0.42 percent), among non-food which increased are liquefied hydrocarbons (9.31 percent), motor fuels (4.72percent), tailoring (3.86 percent), hosiery (2.78 percent), doctor clinic fee (1.92 percent), personal effects n.e.c. (1.61 percent) and woolen readymade garments (1.55 percent), and which decreased electricity charges (0.53 percent).

On year-on-year, few commodities which varied from previous year i.e. January 2020 among food which increased are eggs (32.9 percent), condiments and spices (31.35 percent), wheat (24.36 percent), sugar (23.51 percent), mustard oil (17.7 percent), beans (17.34 percent), vegetable ghee (17.27 percent), cooking oil (15.52 percent), maash (14.4 percent), wheat flour (13.67 percent) and rice (13.37 percent) and decreased are tomatoes (36.17 percent), vegetables (32.66 percent), onions (32.59 percent), potatoes (9.11 percent), gram (8.8 percent), fruits (6.77 percent), gram whole (5.98 percent) and besan (4.94percent).

Non-food increased: hosiery (21.86 percent), doctor clinic fee (19.33 percent), personal effects n.e.c. (18.68 percent), laundering (14.36 percent), plastic products (14.23 percent), dental services (11.27 percent), furniture and furnishing (10.91 percent), woolen readymade garments (10.73 percent) and tailoring (10.05 percent) and which decreased are liquefied hydrocarbons (10.45 percent), motor fuels (6.81percent), and electricity charges (4.38 percent).

Month-on-month commodities which varied from previous month and contributed to WPI are spices (23.33 percent), fibre crops (17.84 percent), sugar (17.01 percent), maize (13.13 percent), bajra (12.55 percent), diesel (11.07 percent), kerosene (10.85 percent), pipe fittings (9.56 percent), furnace oil (8.79 percent), wheat (7.08 percent), vegetable oils (6.79 percent), vegetable ghee (6.55 percent), quilts (6.18 percent), motor spirit (5.49 percent), wheat flour (2.56 percent), fruits (2.28 percent), pulses (2.00 percent), fertilizers (1.89 percent) and cement (1.68 percent) and which decreased spice crops (51.36 percent), potatoes (34.17 percent), poultry (29.84 percent), eggs (18.51 percent), vegetables (17.98 percent) and electrical energy (0.29percent).

Year-on-year top few commodities which varied from previous year i.e. January, 2020 are given below: - increased: spices (120.74 percent), timber (36.5 percent), cotton fabrics (31.73 percent), bajra (28.46 percent), eggs (22.84 percent), footwear (22.26 percent), jowar (21.38 percent), maize (21.14 percent), wheat (20.98 percent), sugar (20.48 percent), vegetable ghee (19.89 percent), dried fruits (16.76 percent), meat (16.53 percent), vegetable oils (16.5 percent) and steel bar and sheets (15.21 percent) which decreased are vegetables (38.79 percent), kerosene oil (24.44 percent), potatoes (16.36 percent), diesel oil (11.86 percent), cereal flour (9.77 percent), motor spirit (8.16 percent), fertilisers (7.35 percent), pulses (4.57percent), and poultry (1.52 percent).

