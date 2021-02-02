Kamil Agha to contest Senate election on PTI ticket

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), the major ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, finally managed to get a Senate ticket for Kamil Ali Agha – a long-time loyalist of the Chaudhry brothers.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that during the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi convinced him to award a ticket to Agha, as the party itself is not in a position to elect a senator from Punjab, the prime minister agreed to award Senate ticket to Agha, said sources.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, and Shafqat Mahmood. The meeting discussed the overall political situation and matters pertaining to the upcoming Senate elections.

The PML-Q delegation assured the prime minister of its all out support in the forthcoming Senate elections.

The prime minister also formed a committee for forthcoming Senate polls comprising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, and Speaker Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The prime minister said the government would devise a strategy for the upcoming Senate polls in consultation with all its allies.

Besides, the premier will soon visit Lahore to inaugurate the new building of the Punjab Assembly, the sources said.

Criticising Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Prime Minister Khan said both the parties had agreed upon holding Senate polls through open ballot in the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

He said the opposition itself was a big hurdle in holding transparent polls, adding their opposition to the Senate polls through open ballot showed they wanted to steal Senate elections through horse-trading.

