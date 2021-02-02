Covid-19: Ten vaccination centres set up in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh’s health authorities on Monday set up 10 coronavirus vaccination centres in the six district of Karachi.

As per details, three vaccination centres have been set up in district central of Karachi, two in east and two in the south district of the metropolis. One each centre has been established in west district, Malir, Korangi.

The Sindh health department has established at Jinnah Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital, Children Hospital Nagan, New Karachi, Sindh Government Qatar Hospital, Liaquatabad, Sindh Govt Hospital Korangi and Dow Campus in Karachi.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres have also been established in Badin, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

Trained staffs have been deployed at these centres equipped with all the necessary equipment and appliances, including refrigerators. The Sindh government has already earmarked funds to the tune of Rs1.5 billion for the vaccine procurement.

Earlier in the day, a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses has reached Islamabad.