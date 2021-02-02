KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 302,423 tonnes of cargo comprising 228,131 tonnes of import cargo and 74,292 tonnes of export cargo including 9,161 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 228,131 tonnes comprised of 84,774 tonnes of containerised cargo; 11,367 tonnes of bulk cargo; 9,491 tonnes of canola; 16,524 tonnes of wheat; 6,777 tonnes of soyabean; 2,319 tonnes of iron scrape; 18,300 tonnes of rock phosphate and 78,579 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 74,292 tonnes comprised of 74,042 tonnes of containerised cargo and 250 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 9,161 containers comprising of 3,706 containers import and 5,455 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,114 of 20’s and 1,170 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 126 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,053 of 20’s and 551 of 40’s loaded containers while 1,288 of 20’s and 1,006 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were thirteen ships namely MOL Grandeur, Polo, Nordspring, KMTC Dubai, MP The Belichick, LEO Paramount, Haein Hope, Regina, Tiger Integrity, Ithome, LMZ Phoebe, KSL Deyang and Hai Nam-89 carrying containers, tankers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eight vessels viz. Conti Courage, CMA CGM Titus, AS Sicilia, MP The Belichick, LEO Paramount, Sky Ploeg, MT Shalamar and Tiger Integrity carrying containers and tankers respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Conti Courage and Marianna carrying containers and rock phosphate respectively expected to sail on Monday while another ship namely Blue Bridge carrying canola is expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are three vessels viz. Cosco Rotterdam, Kota Nilam and Teera Bhum carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Monday while six vessels viz. X-Press Bardsey, Edison, OEL Kedarnath, Lime Galaxy, Lian Hua Song and Glenda Melanie carrying containers, chemical, iron ore and mogas respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 99,481 tonnes comprising 70,639 tonnes of import cargo and 28,842 tonnes of export cargo including 2,862 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 70,639 tonnes includes 28,169 tonnes of coal; 1,751 tonnes of palm oil; 11,240 tonnes of wheat; 1,167 tonnes of steel coil; 2,776 tonnes of palm kernel and 25,536 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 28,842 tonnes includes 28,842 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,862 containers comprising of 1,344 containers import and 1,518 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There was one ship namely Singapore Bulker carrying steel coil sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while five ships namely MOL Grandeur, Teera Bhum, APL Chong Qing, ML Swallow and Neptune carrying containers, coal and palm kernel respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of seven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, wheat and palm kernel respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eight vessels viz. Century, Serene Ocean, K-Marine Oslo, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, African Loon and Al-Ghashamia carrying general cargo, steel coil, coal, soyabean, cement and LNG respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. MSC Qingdao, Century, K-Marine Oslo and Al-Ghashamiya carrying containers, project cargo, coal and LNG respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

There were two ships namely MSC Qingdao and Maersk Brooklyn carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Monday while another ship namely Maersk Detroit carrying containers is due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021