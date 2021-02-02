ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Punjab reports 11 deaths, 443 new corona cases

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Out of 11,431 coronavirus tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours, as many as 443 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 157,796 and death toll to 4747, with positivity rate of 3.87 percent.

With the recovery of 338 more people from the virus, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 142,989. On the other hand, as many as 1,278 coronavirus recoveries were reported taking across the country taking the tally of recovered patients to 501,252 showing the recovery rate as 91.7 per cent.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 79760 cases and 1880 deaths, Rawalpindi 14094 cases and 802 deaths, Faisalabad 8801 cases and 430 deaths, Multan 9165 cases and 341 deaths, Bahawalpur 4057 cases and 139 deaths, Gujranwala 4445 cases and 108 deaths, Sialkot 3304 cases and 136 deaths and Sargodha reported 2983 cases and 124 deaths.

Sources in the primary and secondary healthcare department disclosed that situation in educational institutions is being closely monitored with the cooperation of administration.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar paid homage to the doctors, nurses and paramedics who despite the threat of corona epidemic, are serving the patients without caring for their lives and trying their best to save the lives of others.

During the month of January, 112,452 patients were treated in the Emergency and Outdoor Departments of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) while 133 patients were referred from other hospitals of the province, he said, adding: “As per policy of the Punjab government, not a single penny is spent on operation equipment, medicines, CT scans and other diagnostic tests of the patients coming to the LGH’s emergency.

