CDWP approves two uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved two development projects at the cost of Rs11.6 billion and accorded concept clearance of two proposals.

The CDWP met with Planning Commission deputy chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Monday.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

The CDWP forum approved two health projects worth Rs11.6 billion for establishment of Mother and Child Hospitals in Sukkur and Sialkot.

Two projects related to health were presented in the meeting - First project namely ‘Establishment of 250 bedded Mother and Child Hospital Sialkot, Punjab’ at a cost of Rs4.971 billion approved by the CDWP. The objective of the project is to enhance access to quality maternity care for the population of Sialkot and its surrounding areas, to ensure provision of satisfactory antenatal, natal and post-natal services, to provide by highly-qualified consultants from disciplines of obstetrics, gynecology, pediatric, and neonatology and to provide family planning counseling and services for effective population planning.

Second project of health was ‘Establishment of Child Health Care Institute Sukkur’ worth Rs6.55 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021