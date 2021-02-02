Markets
LME official prices
02 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1926.00 1987.00 7877.00 2013.00 17727.00 23657.00 2565.00 2003.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1926.00 1987.00 7877.00 2013.00 17727.00 23657.00 2565.00 2003.50
3-months Buyer 1920.00 1987.50 7873.50 2027.00 17761.00 23140.00 2586.50 2020.00
3-months Seller 1920.00 1987.50 7873.50 2027.00 17761.00 23140.00 2586.50 2020.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22810.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22810.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
