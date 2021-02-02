KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 1, 2021).

====================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================== Akik Capital Al Shaheer Corp. (R) 35,000 5.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 5.85 Shaffi Securities Attock Petroleum Ltd 3,000 356.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 356.00 Adam Sec. Attock Refinery 5,000 192.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 192.79 BMA Capital D.G.Cement 90 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90 120.00 Ghani Osman Sec. Descon Oxychem 3,500 35.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 35.70 Zahid Latif Khan Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 25,000 27.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 27.50 MRA Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 20,000 111.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 111.38 First Nat. Equities First National Equity 20,000 17.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 17.06 M. M. M. A. Khanani Frieslandcampins Engro 50,000 110.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 110.00 ASDA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 125,000 17.05 Alfalah Sec. 3,000 10.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 128,000 16.89 Memon Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 3,000 44.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 44.00 AKD Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 25,000 142.00 Next Capital 10,000 142.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 142.21 AKD Sec. Int. Industries 30,000 220.00 Standard Cap. Sec. 5,000 240.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 222.94 Darson Sec. Int. Steels 200 97.70 Aba Ali H. Sec. 509 101.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 709 100.13 High Land Securities Kohat Cement 100 220.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 220.00 AKD Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 50,000 34.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 34.50 MRA Sec. Lucky Cement 2,500 726.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 726.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 300 45.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 45.10 AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 25,000 195.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 195.00 Adam Sec. National Refinery 47,500 438.53 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,500 438.53 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 253.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 253.50 EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev. 2 106.53 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 106.53 Surmawala Sec. P. S. O. 5,000 244.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 244.50 Ghani Osman Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 50,000 13.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 13.35 Arif Habib Ltd. Silkbank Ltd. 1,250,000 1.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 1.62 Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,000,000 28.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 28.50 First Nat. Equities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 300,000 126.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 126.00 AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 25,000 139.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 139.50 JS Global Cap. Unity Foods Limited 67,500 35.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 67,500 35.35 ====================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,187,201 ======================================================================================

