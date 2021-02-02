ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 1, 2021).

======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================
Member                      Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                          of Shares
======================================================================================
Akik Capital                Al Shaheer Corp. (R)                 35,000           5.85
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             35,000           5.85
Shaffi Securities           Attock Petroleum Ltd                  3,000         356.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,000         356.00
Adam Sec.                   Attock Refinery                       5,000         192.79
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000         192.79
BMA Capital                 D.G.Cement                               90         120.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 90         120.00
Ghani Osman Sec.            Descon Oxychem                        3,500          35.70
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,500          35.70
Zahid Latif Khan Sec.       Fauji Bin Qasim                      25,000          27.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000          27.50
MRA Sec.                    Fauji Fertilizer                     20,000         111.38
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             20,000         111.38
First Nat. Equities         First National Equity                20,000          17.06
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             20,000          17.06
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Frieslandcampins Engro               50,000         110.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000         110.00
ASDA Sec.                   Ghani Global Holding                125,000          17.05
Alfalah Sec.                                                      3,000          10.35
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            128,000          16.89
Memon Sec.                  Gul Ahmed Textile                     3,000          44.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,000          44.00
AKD Sec.                    Habib Bank Ltd.                      25,000         142.00
Next Capital                                                     10,000         142.75
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             35,000         142.21
AKD Sec.                    Int. Industries                      30,000         220.00
Standard Cap. Sec.                                                5,000         240.60
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             35,000         222.94
Darson Sec.                 Int. Steels                             200          97.70
Aba Ali H. Sec.                                                     509         101.09
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                709         100.13
High Land Securities        Kohat Cement                            100         220.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                100         220.00
AKD Sec.                    Kot Addu Power Co.                   50,000          34.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000          34.50
MRA Sec.                    Lucky Cement                          2,500         726.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,500         726.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Maple Leaf Cement                       300          45.10
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300          45.10
AKD Sec.                    MCB Bank Ltd.                        25,000         195.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000         195.00
Adam Sec.                   National Refinery                    47,500         438.53
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             47,500         438.53
MRA Sec.                    NetSol Technologies                   1,000         253.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000         253.50
EFG Hermes                  Oil & Gas Dev.                            2         106.53
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2         106.53
Surmawala Sec.              P. S. O.                              5,000         244.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000         244.50
Ghani Osman Sec.            Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal              50,000          13.35
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000          13.35
Arif Habib Ltd.             Silkbank Ltd.                     1,250,000           1.62
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,250,000           1.62
Topline Sec.                The Organic Meat Co               2,000,000          28.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000,000          28.50
First Nat. Equities         TRG Pakistan Ltd.                   300,000         126.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            300,000         126.00
AKD Sec.                    United Bank Limited                  25,000         139.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000         139.50
JS Global Cap.              Unity Foods Limited                  67,500          35.35
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             67,500          35.35
======================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                    4,187,201
======================================================================================

