Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 1, 2021).
======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
======================================================================================
Akik Capital Al Shaheer Corp. (R) 35,000 5.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 5.85
Shaffi Securities Attock Petroleum Ltd 3,000 356.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 356.00
Adam Sec. Attock Refinery 5,000 192.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 192.79
BMA Capital D.G.Cement 90 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90 120.00
Ghani Osman Sec. Descon Oxychem 3,500 35.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 35.70
Zahid Latif Khan Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 25,000 27.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 27.50
MRA Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 20,000 111.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 111.38
First Nat. Equities First National Equity 20,000 17.06
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 17.06
M. M. M. A. Khanani Frieslandcampins Engro 50,000 110.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 110.00
ASDA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 125,000 17.05
Alfalah Sec. 3,000 10.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 128,000 16.89
Memon Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 3,000 44.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 44.00
AKD Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 25,000 142.00
Next Capital 10,000 142.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 142.21
AKD Sec. Int. Industries 30,000 220.00
Standard Cap. Sec. 5,000 240.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 222.94
Darson Sec. Int. Steels 200 97.70
Aba Ali H. Sec. 509 101.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 709 100.13
High Land Securities Kohat Cement 100 220.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 220.00
AKD Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 50,000 34.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 34.50
MRA Sec. Lucky Cement 2,500 726.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 726.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 300 45.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 45.10
AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 25,000 195.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 195.00
Adam Sec. National Refinery 47,500 438.53
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,500 438.53
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 253.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 253.50
EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev. 2 106.53
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 106.53
Surmawala Sec. P. S. O. 5,000 244.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 244.50
Ghani Osman Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Terminal 50,000 13.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 13.35
Arif Habib Ltd. Silkbank Ltd. 1,250,000 1.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 1.62
Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,000,000 28.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 28.50
First Nat. Equities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 300,000 126.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 126.00
AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 25,000 139.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 139.50
JS Global Cap. Unity Foods Limited 67,500 35.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 67,500 35.35
======================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,187,201
======================================================================================
