KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
==================================================================================================
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
==================================================================================================
(KELSC-5) K-Electric Ltd. 27.01.2021 03.02.2021 - - -
Bunny-s Ltd. 28.01.2021 04.02.2021 04.02.2021 - -
Ghani Global Holding 29.01.2021 04.02.2021 - 22.01.2021 10 (B)
Ravi Textile Mills 28.01.2021 03.02.2021 - - -
Frontier Ceramics 02.02.2021 08.02.2021 08.02.2021(u) - -
Premium Tex Mills 04.02.2021 11.02.2021 11.02.2021(u) - -
Ghani Glass 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 - 03.02.2021 65 (I)
BankIslami Pakistan 05.02.2021 11.02.2021 11.02.2021(u) - -
Ferozsons Laboratories 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 12.02.2021(u) - -
Mehran Sugar Mills 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 - -
Attock Petroleum 10.02.2021 16.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 25 (I)
Pakistan Oilfields 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 200 (I)
Sana Industries 11.02.2021 18.02.2021 18.02.2021(u) - -
Dolmen City Riet 12.02.2021 18.02.2021 - 10.02.2021 3.3 (II)
Mitchells Fruit Farms 17.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - Nil
Bank Al-Habib 15.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45 (F)
International Steel 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30 (I)
ICI Pakistan 17.02.2021 23.02.2021 - 15.02.2021 200 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 18.03.2021 10.03.2021 34 (F)
Colgate Palmolive 13.02.2021 19.02.2021 - 11.02.2021 250 (I)
Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil
Tri-Pack Filmst 07.04.2021 14.04.2021 14.04.2021 05.04.2021 50 (F)
==================================================================================================
(I) Interim Dividend
(F) Final Dividend
(B) Bonus
(*) Date revised
(E) Election of Directors of Company
(u) Extra ordinary general meeting
