ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
(KELSC-5) K-Electric Ltd.     27.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
Bunny-s Ltd.                  28.01.2021   04.02.2021     04.02.2021          -                  -
Ghani Global Holding          29.01.2021   04.02.2021          -         22.01.2021         10 (B)
(KELSC-5) K-Electric          27.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
Ravi Textile Mills            28.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
Frontier Ceramics             02.02.2021   08.02.2021     08.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Premium Tex Mills             04.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
BankIslami Pakistan           05.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ferozsons Laboratories        05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mehran Sugar Mills            05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021          -                  -
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -         08.02.2021         25 (I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021          -         08.02.2021        200 (I)
Sana Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021     18.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021          -         10.02.2021       3.3 (II)
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021     11.03.2021         45 (F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         30 (I)
ICI Pakistan                  17.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         15.02.2021        200 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021     18.03.2021     10.03.2021         34 (F)
Colgate Palmolive             13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -         11.02.2021        250 (I)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021          -                Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021     29.03.2021          -                Nil
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021     14.04.2021     05.04.2021         50 (F)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

