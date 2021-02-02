ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British vaccines push pound to highest since May against euro

  • Britain, where some 9 million people have been given their first dose of a vaccine, said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

LONDON: The pound rose on Monday to its highest level against the euro since May 2020, boosted by optimism over Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, although it fell against a stronger dollar.

After a row with Britain over vaccine supplies, European Union officials said on Saturday that it had been a mistake to invoke Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers.

Britain, where some 9 million people have been given their first dose of a vaccine, said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted.

"The economy that does the best will be the one that's able to get its population vaccinated earliest, and at the moment that looks like the UK," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.

With the impact of Brexit priced in, Hewson thinks the pound, if it goes through $1.3760, is likely to reach $1.40 in the first half of 2021, maybe by the end of March.

After the pound rose to $1.3758, just shy of the three-year high of $1.3759 it hit last week, it weakened as the dollar strengthened and was down 0.2% at $1.3669 at 1613 GMT.

Versus the euro the pound was up about 0.2% at 88.40 pence, having touched 88.05 pence earlier in the session, its strongest since May 2020.

Market players are focused on the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday, at which it is set to publish findings of a consultation on what negative rates would mean for banks' operations.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said in a note to clients that the argument in favour of another imminent easing of monetary policy has been dampened by the last-minute Brexit trade deal, the resilience of Britain's economy at the end of last year and its relatively fast rollout of vaccines.

"However, the tougher third lockdown is expected to deliver a larger negative hit to growth at the start of this year," he added.

Most economists polled by Reuters think the Bank of England is unlikely to cut rates below zero this year.

Weekly CFTC futures data showed that the net long position on the pound shrank in the week to Jan 26, though speculators were still bullish on the currency overall.

lockdown Euro Bank of England Pound COVID19 Dollar vaccines CFTC MUFG Michael Hewson

British vaccines push pound to highest since May against euro

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters