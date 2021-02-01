Asad Umer rules out Governor's Rule in Sindh

SHIKARPUR: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that there was no any PTI government plan to enforce Governor's Rule in Sindh as the rumors in this regard were being spread by the Sindh government in a bid to create unwanted situation in the province.

This he said while addressing the PTI Workers Convention at Sultankot some 10 kilometers from Shikarpur on Monday. He further said that the PTI government wanted to give development schemes in all the provinces of the country, including Sindh, for which the feasible reports were being prepared.

"I have come to visit all districts of Sindh on the behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to survey and collect the necessary data," he informed.

Umar criticized the poor performance of the Sindh government and said that the law and order situation of the province was worsing day by day, specially in Shikarpur and Jacobabad districts, as Sindh government did nothing good in this regard.

The Sindh government could still not purchase the COVID-19 vaccinations and was standing in line for getting the same from the federal government, he criticised.

He said that the Sindh province is the rich in natural resources, including agricultural, but despite it, the Sindh government had failed to utilize natural resources to achieve fruitful results in getting agricultural production to meet the needs of food items for the people, hence, the PPP leadership should avoid crying about the created dearness and price hike.

There is a lot of talent in youngsters in Sindh province and they should be promoted through polishing their technical skills as Sindh is very familiar in talent, Umer said.

Responding to demands by the PTI's central leader from Shikarpur, Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan, the federal minister assured that he would ask the Prime Minister for taking stern action against the professional criminals in district Shikarpur.

The federal minister said that to provide legal security to life, honour and property of the people of every district of all provinces was the prime responsibility of the government of time; therefore allout efforts would be made to control the law and order situation.

He further said that the planning on constructing the Sindh Barrage on Indus River near Thatta and Badin side was already in process with the gederal government and it would be brought under action very soon.

PTI central leaders Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan and Haleem Adil Shaikh highlighted the various problems being faced by the people.

Later, the federal minister accompanied by Haleem Adil Shaikh and other party workers, left for Wazirabad to attend a meeting arranged by MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar.