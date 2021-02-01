Business & Finance
Germany expects 40.2mn doses of Biontech COVID vaccine in Q2
01 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The German government expects 40.2 million doses of Biontech/Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter, a government document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.
The document, which was prepared for a virtual meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with the 16 state premiers and representatives of pharmaceutical companies and the European Union later on Monday, also said that the government sees potential delivery and production risks.
