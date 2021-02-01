ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

  • Foreign minister says China's befitting gesture once again demonstrated that it stood by Pakistani people in the hour of need
  • Qureshi thanked the People's Liberation Army and Chinese doctors for coming to Pakistan and training medical health professionals on how to combat the virus
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for providing first batch of Sinopharm vaccine, local media reported on Monday.

Talking to media at Noor Khan Airbase, Qureshi thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for China's befitting gesture that once again demonstrated that it stood by Pakistani people in the hour of need.

He said friendship between Pakistan and China is people centric, making the bond stronger.

The foreign minister said another vaccine with joint cooperation of Pakistan and China has successfully passed initial trials. He said the success of this vaccine will be great news for Pakistan. "The initial reports are very encouraging. If we are successful, then this will be encouraging news for frontline doctors who have taken countless risks to serve the nation. Our elderly, who are more vulnerable, will also be reassured that the vaccine has arrived."

He stated, "This year is even more significant as it marks 70 years since we established diplomatic ties. We have planned to celebrate [the milestone] and open new doors of cooperation and friendship."

The FM added that China had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in the fight against the coronavirus.

He also thanked the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Chinese doctors for coming to Pakistan and training medical health professionals on how to combat the virus.

"I want to thank the PAF [and] our pilots who flew the plane to Beijing and brought it back immediately. They did not rest for even a minute. They did this service for the people of Pakistan. We are grateful to PAF [and] we are proud of you," he said.

